Chilli lovers have been defending the world’s hottest chilli pepper.

The move comes after a man was hospitalised after he developed neck and head pains along with “thunderclap” headaches while taking part in a chilli eating competition.

Producers of the Carolina reaper say there’s no need for concern once the chillies are eaten properly.

It was recorded by the Guinness World Records as the hottest chilli pepper in the world last year.

Share it:













Don't Miss