A yellow weather warning is in place for the entire country this evening.

Met Eireann has issued the alert, warning of very cold temperatures with wind chill and icy patches.

The warning will be upgraded to status orange from early tomorrow morning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

However, forecasters are advising that conditions won’t be as severe as what was experienced during Storm Emma.

National Snow-ice Warnings for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/6xOD0plTsu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 16, 2018

