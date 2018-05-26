Yes-side reaction: Together for Yes hail 'new dawn' for nation

Counting of votes in the abortion referendum has begun across the country this morning after two exit polls predicted a landslide majority in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Campaigners and politicians in favour of removing the ban on abortion in Ireland have been welcoming the RTÉ and Irish Times exit polls which indicated a 69-31% and 68-32% vote in favour of repealing the 8th.

The three Co-Directors of the Together For Yes campaign have said today that dignity and decency have won out.

Ailbhe Smyth, Co-Director said: “If exit polls are reflected in the official vote count later today, this will be a moment of profound change in Ireland’s social history, a moment when the nation collectively stood up for women and for their healthcare, and voted for constitutional change.”

“Ours was an evidence-led campaign”, said campaign Co-Director Grainne Griffin.

“Every step we took, every campaign action, every single initiative we undertook was informed by the fact that we were listening to people at the doors, and in local communities, had access to research about where the people where at and what they wanted.

“Ireland has woken to a new dawn today – and we are now a country that is a little more compassionate, more caring and more kind.”

Amnesty International director Colm O’Gorman said the “scale of the result is phenomenal”, thanked pro-choice politicians including Health Minister Simon Harris and said Ireland has now decided to “wrap” women in crisis situations “in compassion”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night said history will be made on Saturday after it was predicted Ireland will vote emphatically to remove the eighth amendment 35 years after the divisive abortion ban was introduced.

“Thank you to everyone who voted today. Democracy in action. It’s looking like we will make history tomorrow,” he wrote on social media website Twitter.

Thank you to everyone who voted today. Democracy in action. It’s looking like we will make history tomorrow…. #Together4Yes — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 25, 2018

In a similar statement on the same website, Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin threw down the gauntlet to pro-life opponents within his own party who have sought to undermine Mr Martin’s decision to publicly and consistently back the yes campaign.

Saying the Government should now move quickly to introduce the planned 12 weeks unrestricted abortion laws in the event of a yes vote, Mr Martin said:

“With exit polls published, it looks like #8thRef has been emphatically passed.

“Important though that we respect and count every vote. If the exit polls are accurate, the view of our Republic is clear and we as an Oireachtas should move efficiently to enact the will of our people.”

With exit polls published, it looks like #8thRef has been emphatically passed. Important though that we respect and count every vote. If the exit polls are accurate, the view of our Republic is clear and we as an Oireachtas should move efficiently to enact the will of our people. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 25, 2018

Meanwhile, in another statement last night, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said simply “Ireland is changing”.

“I want to thank Sinn Féin members from across Ireland and all those who campaigned for a Yes vote and for the leadership of the Together for Yes Group.

“This campaign was marked by the woman who came forward to share their personal stories of dealing with tragic circumstances.

“The campaign created a space for Ireland, North and South, to look at the experiences of women and I believe that we are all better for that. The voices of these women have been heard and can no longer be silenced by guilt or neglected by Government.

“Ireland is changing and this is evident in the vibrant Yes campaign headed up by women and young people. I want to thank each and every one who voted and campaigned for Yes,” Ms McDonald said.

Reacting to tonight’s @IrishTimes exit poll, @MaryLouMcDonald wanted thank the people who hoped, who dreamed, and “thank you all of you who

voted. I think we’re about to prove we can change it for the better.”#Together4Yes #8thref #TrustWomen pic.twitter.com/mBHDKgU9vP — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) May 25, 2018

Amnesty International director Colm O’Gorman said the “scale of the result is phenomenal”, thanked pro-choice politicians including Health Minister Simon Harris and said Ireland has now decided to “wrap” women in crisis situations “in compassion”.

Share it:













Don't Miss