Swedish fashion retailer H&M, the world’s No 2 clothes retailer which has over 20 Irish outlets, said it is increasing markdowns after accumulating a record pile of unsold garments worth more than €3.2bn.

H&M’s already-downbeat forecast for the start of 2018 was exacerbated by February’s cold snap, whipsawing the clothing retail industry.

Operating profit fell 62% to the lowest level in more than a decade as clearance sales failed to reduce piles of T-shirts and jeans that customers had passed over.

The shares slumped to the lowest level since 2005.

That forced the company to slash prices even more.

Chief executive Karl-Johan Persson said it made mistakes by narrowing its assortment last year, though he expects sales to improve.

He said H&M plans to reduce markdowns in the second half, also helped by a weaker dollar which will reduce garment costs. The retailer aims to reduce inventory to 12% to 14% of sales in 2019. Stock-in-trade rose to 18% of sales in the first quarter.

H&M said most of that is spring garments, though a small portion is older than 12 months. “We haven’t improved fast enough,” said the 43-year-old scion of the billionaire Persson family. “We’re working hard to fix that,” he said.

The retailer is starting a new brand called Afound to sell clothes from various brands including H&M at a discount, and it’s adding three automated logistics centers this year to speed up deliveries.

Last month, H&M forecast sales in comparable stores to drop this year before returning to growth in fiscal 2019.

And Mr Persson reiterated H&M’s forecast for some improvement in operating profit this year. Analysts expect a 7% drop.

“The next 12-18 months will be challenging,” wrote Alvira Rao at Barclays.

H&M said it’s maintaining its targets for sales growth of at least 25% from e-commerce and new businesses this year, even though it missed that rate in the first quarter. Online sales rose 20% while revenue from new businesses gained 15%.

H&M might have e-commerce in place in all its markets by 2020. This month, the retailer began online sales in India and launched H&M on Alibaba’s Tmall service in China.

– Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

Share it:













Don't Miss