A British woman in her 20s has been found dead alongside a man in his 30s in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The body of the woman, who has not been named, was found along with that of a man at a flat in the Newtown suburb of Sydney, the New South Wales Police Force said.

Emergency services were called to the scene three miles south-west of the city centre at around 5.30pm on Friday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man and a woman at the property.

“Police attended and discovered the bodies of a woman, aged in her 20s, and a man, aged in his 30s,” the force said.

Local police and detectives from the state’s homicide squad launched an investigation and officials from the British embassy have been in contact with the woman’s family.

The nationality and identity of the man have not been released, although he is understood not to be from the UK.

A police source told the Press Association the woman is thought to have been the victim of a murder-suicide.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are providing consular assistance to the family of a British national who has died in New South Wales, Australia, and our staff are in contact with the New South Wales police.”

Share it:













Don't Miss