Young Irish woman dies after falling from hotel balcony in Thailand

21 January 2018

A young Irish woman has died in an accident while on holiday in Thailand.

The 27-year-old Donegal woman from Glenties – was living on the Channel Islands – and had only arrived in the country on Wednesday.

It is understood she died after a fall from a balcony at her hotel.

A full investigation has been launched by local police.

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss