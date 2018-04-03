Young man sustained serious head injuries during altercation in Carlow

03 April 2018

Gardaí in Carlow attended the scene of an incident at the Potato Market, Carlow on Monday morning.

A male in his early 20s sustained serious head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people shortly after 1 AM.

The injured man was removed to St. Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Share it:













Don't Miss