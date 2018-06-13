The Ombudsman for Children says services for young people, who are at risk of suicide, has to improve.

Children who present to the Emergency Department sometimes have to wait four days to see a psychiatrist.

Dr Niall Muldoon

Dr Niall Muldoon is urging the HSE to address the issue saying that the situation is unacceptable.

“We’re encouraging them out of the darkness and into the light but we are not then providing the cover for them when they are in the light,” said Dr Muldoon.

“They are coming forward and they are coming forward in more and more numbers and we need to provide the services when they do come forward.

“We need to provide them as early as possible, in schools and primary care but if they reach an Emergency Department then you definitely need to have a system in place there.”

