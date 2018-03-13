Your favourite Chinese takeaway meal could contain half your recommended salt allowance for the day.

UK campaign group, Action on Salt found that 58% of dishes it analysed contained 3g of salt.

Main courses such as black bean sauce topped the list, while dips contained up to 4 grammes of salt per person.

It also carried out analysis on Chinese supermarket ready meals, of which nearly 60% contained dangerous amounts of salt.

Those looking for a ‘healthier’ option on their local takeaway menu might want to look at prawn crackers or spring rolls, which contained 0.8g to 1.4g of salt per portion.

Share it:













Don't Miss