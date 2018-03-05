Perry Baker may well have scored the rugby try of the year, writes Stephen Barry.

USA’s Perry Baker in action in Las Vegas. Photo: Mike Lee – KLC fotos for World Rugby

The American helped his country win the World Rugby Sevens Series’ Las Vegas stop, and produced one unbelievable piece of magic along the way.

Baker ran 126 metres in a mazy coast-to-coast run – and if you don’t believe that, this video counts out all 126 of those metres.

Runs 126m, past 4 Fiji defenders to score ONE incredible try. @SpeedSt11ck take a bow, you are next level. #USA7s pic.twitter.com/XcM0UH7C38 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 4, 2018

Evading a tackle on his own tryline, some bone-creaking sidesteps took him past half the Fiji team before he simply outpaced the rest.

“He is Houdini. Look at him go to work. Stop, start, see you later. He has home-run speed right there,” exclaimed a breathless commentator.

It’s no wonder the former Philadelphia Eagle is World Rugby’s reigning Sevens Player of the Year and USA’s all-time record tryscorer.

American football’s loss is rugby’s gain.

