Munster 48 Castres Olympique 3

Key moment: Keith Earls’s 26th minute try settled nerves to send Munster into a 13-3 lead with Ian Keatley’s conversion and the home side never looked back from there as Castres folded, their indiscipline costing them dearly. Five more tries would follow and a home quarter-final against Toulon beckons.

Talking point: Was it ever in doubt that Munster would reach a record 17th European quarter-final? The three-hour delay to kick-off may have sown a few more doubts and added to the tension it didn’t change what was required and Munster had this mission accomplished by half-time, in a clinical display that bodes well for the knockout rounds.

Key man: Keith Earls was man of the match to send the wing into Ireland’s Six Nations campaign with an extra spring in his step after scoring the opening try and setting up Simon Zebo for his but this hammering of Castres was a great all-round team performance, with another strong display by the pack and some razor sharp play by a classy backline.

Ref watch: Ben Whitehouse’s first big decision was to delay kick-off by three hours as Thomond Park groundstaff battled to clear the pitch of surface water after the overnight and morning heavy rain. Once the game got underway, the Welsh referee angered home fans by overturning a scrum penalty after Jean Kleyn was involved in some afters with a Castres forward, despite video replays showing the trouble was started by the French player. It led to the first points of the game on 14 minutes.

Yet repeated breakdown indiscipline led to a referee’s warning for Castres as Munster piled pressure on their line and the next penalty saw Whitehouse yellow card centre Thomas Combezou on 31 minutes.

Replacement prop Daniel Kotze followed him within a minute of coming on midway through the second half as the Castres scrum capitulated and conceded a penalty Munster more than deserved.

Penalties conceded: Munster 6 Castres 18

Injuries: Munster lost Dave Kilcoyne to an early injury, the loosehead prop hobbling off on 17 minutes to put his Ireland Six Nations involvement in doubt.

Next up: While 10 Munster players go into Ireland’s Six Nations camp ahead of the championship opener in France on February 3, the rest of the province gets a two-week break before returning to prepare for the resumption of the Guinness PRO14 campaign. Zebre visit Thomond Park on Saturday, February 10 at 7:35pm. The Champions Cup quarter-finals will wait until March 31/April 1.

