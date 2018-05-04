By Joel Slattery

Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the new manager of Rangers, signing a four-year deal with the Glasgow club.

Having previously been in charge of the Liverpool u18s, this is a big step up for the Anfield legend.

The 54-time champions of Scotland currently lie in third place in the SPFL, 13 points behind champions Celtic.

Rangers last won the league title in the 2010-2011 season before being relegated down to the third division after going into liquidation in 2012.

Since then, they have climbed up the divisions and now, after bringing in the Champions League winner in as boss, they will be hoping for a first league title in eight seasons in the 2018-19 campaign.

Naturally, Rangers fans were happy with the news:

Gerrard will also go head-to-head with his former manager Brendan Rodgers who is now in the Celtic hot seat.

That mouth watering clash has led to one of his less memorable moments at Anfield being recalled by people on social media:

Some Liverpool fans are also excited at the prospect of the Anfield favourite getting managerial experience on the touchline:

Unsurprisingly Celtic fans also pitched in with their own take on the appointment with mixed feelings for many in Ireland who have an affection for both clubs.

There were, naturally, less flattering takes from some on today’s news.

Share it:
Don't Miss