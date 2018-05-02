Aaron Callaghan has announced his resignation as manager of Athlone Town after what he calls “the final straw”.

The club are bottom of the SSE Airtricity First Division, and remain winless from their opening nine games.

Callaghan told Off The Ball that a lack of professional standars from those running the club impacted negatively on his tenure.

He claims the final straw for him was a lack of physio and warm-up gear for Monday night’s Leinster Senior Cup defeat to Shelbourne.

Speaking to Off The Ball, Callaghan said “Changing a football club’s culture is one of the most difficult challenges a manager incurs that’s because the club structure comprises of an interlocking set of goals, roles, processes, values, communications, practices, attitudes and behaviours.

“To raise the bar in any industry you need to set professional standards and evolve with the competition.

“Somehow this message never landed. The players and staff have my utmost respect and I wish them every success.”

