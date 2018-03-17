Aer Lingus got the weekend off to a perfect start for some Irish rugby fans.

Passengers on flight EI172 from Dublin to London Heathrow were kicking back and relaxing during their flight, with possibly one or two on their way to see Joe Schmidt’s men take on England in Twickenham today.

The cabin crew had a bit of a surprise for them to set them up for the big showdown.

Announcing their “supporter features” for the flight, one of the crew members demonstrated what fans should do “in the unlikely event” they had forgotten to bring their Ireland kit.

The announcement said: “We ask that you stay calm and take a moment to locate your Ireland jersey located in the seat pocket in front of you.

“Place them over your head and pull down.

“At this point we would remind you that this is the big one and all passengers remain in their Ireland jerseys for the duration of the weekend.”

Obviously, this got a huge round of applause, which you can see from the video below.

