Andy Murray revealed recovering from hip surgery has been “harder” than his previous fitness problems as he confirmed his intention to play at the Citi Open in Washington ahead of the US Open.

The 30-year-old former world number one only recently returned to the training court as he continues his rehabilitation after going under the knife in Melbourne in January.

Murray will make a late decision on whether to play in the Challenger Tour event in Glasgow starting on April 30, one of two new second-tier tournaments announced by the Lawn Tennis Association last month, partly with the Scot’s return in mind.

The Briton could also play in Loughborough towards the end of May while, if he wants extra grass-court play, there is another Challenger in Surbiton beginning on June 4.

Murray is expected to return to main ATP Tour action at the Libema Open in the Netherlands in June, the grass-court tournament taking place the week before the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club.

It is not the first testing experience Murray has endured to work his way to full fitness again, having gone through a back operation in 2013.

Murray, though, told the Washington Post: “This time has been harder.”

He added: “There’s been a lot more ups and downs this time. It’s been longer and a lot more complex than the back issue.

“Having been through a back injury and a difficult surgery before helps, but the back injury was easier because I was back on the court competing quite soon afterwards.

“I will enjoy it more (returning to action). I think when you go through an injury like this you realise how much you miss playing, how important it is to you.

“I like pressure, I miss that, something that you don’t get in day-to-day life, something that I’ve had as part of my life for, well it’s been 13, 14 years since I became a pro. I miss that, I miss the competition.

“There will always be pressure there, but I’ll definitely make sure I enjoy it more and make sure I don’t get too down with a bad result or a tough loss and not get too high when things are going well.

“You never quite know what’s around the corner. I certainly never anticipated something like this, so I certainly won’t take anything for granted when I come back.”

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray is looking forward to the hard-court tournament at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

“I enjoyed it both the two times that I played (previously). I was pretty young the first time, I had a good run there. This year has been difficult with injury and obviously I’ve been trying to play matches once I come back,” he said.

“It’s a nice tournament, good conditions, nice and warm, and the players get looked after very, very well there.

“I like it, even though it didn’t go well the last time I was there. Me and my team had a good time there and wanted to come back.”

– PA

