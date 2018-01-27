Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 0-17 CBC (Cork) 2-8: Ardscoil Rís remain on course for a fifth Dr Harty Cup title but were made to work for victory against Cork’s CBC in Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

In the 50th minute, Robert Downey’s goal put CBC 2-7 to 0-11 in front and after Ardscoil drew level with two Paul O’Brien frees, Owen McCarthy’s third put Christians back in front on 54.

It was to prove to be their final score though as O’Brien’s seventh point tied the game and sub Barry O’Connor and Rian Considine pushed them in front.

O’Brien added another at the death, opening up the biggest lead either side held at any stage and setting up a final meeting with Midleton CBS.

An early goal from Iarlaith Daly, following good work by Downey and Shane Barrett, had CBC in front but O’Brien’s free-taking ensured Ardscoil led for much of the half and Rory Duff’s late point handed them an 0-8 to 1-4 interval lead.

Considine extended the advantage but CBC came back well through Declan O’Hanlon, Tommy O’Connell and McCarthy.

O’Brien with another free and centre-back Ronan Connolly with a big score from distance put Ardscoil in front again, but when Downey struck for the CBC goal, it seemed as if they had the momentum.

Ardscoil had other ideas, however.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: P O’Brien 0-8 (five frees), R Considine 0-3, R Connolly, D Woulfe, R Duff, C O’Neill, C Bourke, B O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for CBC: T O’Connell 0-4 (frees), O McCarthy 0-3, R Downey, I Daly 1-0 each, D Hanlon 0-1.

Ardscoil Rís: J Gillane (Patrickswell); P Heaney (Na Piarsaigh), J Considine (Patrickswell), E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), R Connolly (Adare), C O’Reilly (Patrickswell); D Ryan (Cratloe, Clare), R Duff (Mungret St Paul’s); C Bourke (Clonlara, Clare), P O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s), A Moriarty (Clonlara, Clare); D Woulfe (Kilmallock), R Considine (Cratloe, Clare), C O’Neill (Crecora).

Subs: J Daly (Na Piarsaigh) for Bourke (44), B O’Connor (Ballybrown) for Woulfe (50), J McMahon (Clonlara, Clare) for O’Neill (60).

CBC: D Heffernan (Mallow); C Flynn (Na Piarsaigh), P Hennessy (Mallow), A Cronin (Glen Rovers); C Murphy (Na Piarsaigh), B Hartnett (Douglas), C O’Donovan (Douglas); D Hanlon (Blarney), K Finn (Midleton); T O’Connell (Midleton), R Downey (Glen Rovers), S Barrett (Blarney); O McCarthy (Inniscarra), I Daly (Lismore, Waterford), P Power (Blarney).

Subs: B Slattery (Mallow) for Power (44), D O’Mahony (Sarsfields) for Murphy (58)

