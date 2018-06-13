By Stephen Barry

Dublin will host a London derby this summer as Arsenal and Chelsea meet at the Aviva Stadium.

The International Champions Cup pre-season game will take place on Wednesday, August 1 at 8.05pm.

The clash was moved from the Friends Arena, Stockholm, due to a clash with Chelsea’s Community Shield game against Manchester City on August 5.

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour with former Chelsea player Tore André Flo at the Aviva Stadium. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Arsenal will still return to Stockholm for an August 4 friendly. Details are to be announced soon.

The matches will mark the third time that the International Champions Cup comes to Ireland and the second time to the 51,700-capacity Aviva Stadium.

In 2016, Barcelona beat Celtic 3-1 at the Aviva, while Inter Milan beat Celtic 2-0 at Thomond Park.

Arsenal and Chelsea legends Ray Parlour and Tore Andre Flo were in Dublin today to announce the game.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 15 at 11am and can be purchased here.

