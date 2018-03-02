Petr Cech has defended the rights of Arsenal supporters to vent their frustrations at recent performances following another thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

After losing Sunday’s Carabao Cup final 3-0, the Gunners could not find any level of retribution as they were beaten by the same scoreline in the Premier League on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola celebrated his 100th game in charge in style as Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane all scored wonderful first-half goals for City, who now require only five more wins to secure the Premier League title.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are now 10 points off the top four and a massive 30 points adrift of the champions-elect.

With seven defeats from 13 games across all competitions in 2018, Wenger’s position has again started to be questioned by supporters and pundits alike.

The Emirates Stadium was almost half-empty for the game and, although the freezing conditions and widespread snow can be pinpointed as one of the reasons behind a poor attendance, the apparent apathy of Arsenal’s supporters towards recent displays is also a factor.

A minority chanted ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ as the players traipsed off at half-time, with jeers spreading throughout the stadium at the end of the game.

“I understand the frustration of the fans,” goalkeeper Cech said after the game.

“You come and you want your team to do well, and when you are 3-0 down at half-time then you are not happy.

“Everybody has an opportunity to make their feelings known. Football fans – this is their way of showing this. Second half we improved but the damage was done in the first half.

“With the conditions like that unfortunately so many people could not turn up to the stadium. It is unfortunate people miss out on a big game. But that is something we cannot control.”

Gary Neville’s scathing analysis of Arsenal’s display in the Carabao Cup final defeat made back page news.

But it was former Gunners defender Martin Keown who arguably offered the most damning verdict of Wenger’s current situation.

“People have been in the comfort zone too long in the this team,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I was calling for more desire and intensity from Arsenal. The problems have been there all season and you can’t suddenly turn it on. They’ve looked good going forward but they always look like they could concede.

“They used to say it was like watching Brazil. I’m not sure what it’s like watching now. It’s been a very tepid and sad evening.

“Now the press conference almost becomes more important than the actual game for Arsene. He felt there was an over-reaction after the final. He hoped there’d be a response but they’ve been totally outplayed.

“I don’t think he’ll walk, but this will test his resolve. Big questions are being asked now – if these players are giving their all for Arsene Wenger.”

