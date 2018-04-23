Arsene Wenger 'will have no shortage of offers' says David Dein

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein believes Arsene Wenger will have “no shortage of offers” should he wish to continue his managerial career.

The Gunners boss announced on Friday that he will stand down at the end of the season following a spell of over 21 years at the helm.

Dein, who brought Wenger to the club in 1996, believes the Frenchman will be in high demand following his departure.

Dein told Sky Sports: “Over the last few years, I know for a fact he’s been approached by some of the biggest clubs in the world – I think of Real Madrid, Paris St Germain, the national team wanted him at one stage.

“There will be no shortage of offers.

“I personally had calls from various people yesterday, saying, ‘can I speak to him?’.

“The question is does he want to do it anymore?

“He’s going to be 69 in October but he’s extraordinarily fit. He is the same weight as when I met him – 75 kilos.

“He’s got a very active mind and such a knowledge of the game.”

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Wenger will seek to continue his managerial career at another club following his departure from the Emirates Stadium.

Keown, who was a three-time title winner under Wenger during his time with the Gunners, does not see the Frenchman going into international management.

He told BBC Radio 5Live: “When you meet him, he’s still full of energy. I don’t feel this is the end of Arsene Wenger.

“He will feel there is another opportunity for him out there somewhere.

“He’s a day-to-day man, I don’t see him being an international manager. He needs to be in the thick of it every day, with the incredible amount of energy that he has.”

Speaking about Wenger’s departure, Keown added: “I think it was inevitable, there’s no doubt about that.

“The timing surprised me. Wenger probably didn’t get the reassurances which he maybe gets normally at this time of year.

“One would have thought maybe winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League would have been enough to secure his tenure for yet another year but it wasn’t to be.

“He’s made that decision. There’s talk about the lack of unity between the players and the fans and I think above all else, that’s really hurt him to the core.

“Essentially, he wanted to make the fans happy and clearly they weren’t happy.”

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has been linked with taking over from Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

The 40-year-old is currently working as Roberto Martinez’s assistant with the Belgium national team.

And Martinez believes Henry has the qualities to become a manager in the future, telling talkSport: “Thierry is a passionate man for football, he lives football. Any role that he takes in football, he will make it succeed.

“He is very intelligent and he has that approachability. He connects with players. Thierry identifies how he can use his own experiences with players and that is going to be a big strength in his coaching career.

“He is huge asset to the Belgium national team, especially for the experience he has had in major tournaments.

“The way Thierry works, he will always be a successful person, whatever he does in football. We have been working now for two years and you can see he is very natural on the training ground and coaching.”

– PA

