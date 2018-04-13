Ashes of Irish sportsman and ex-Man United captain to be scattered in Cork today

The ashes of an Irish sportsman and former Manchester United captain are set to be scattered in Cork this afternoon.

Noel Cantwell, who passed away in 2005 aged 73, was a cricket player before becoming a football star – winning 36 caps for Ireland and scoring 14 goals.

Cantwell played for Cork Athletic before joining West Ham, captaining the side to a Division Two championship in 1958. He then joined Man United, spending six seasons in Old Trafford and leading the side to an FA Cup victory in 1963.

He signed for the Red Devils for £29,500 – a record at the time for a full-back.

Noel Cantwell with the FA Cup in 1963. He captained Manchester United in the final which they won 3-1 against Leicester City.

The left-sided player’s ashes are to be scattered at the County Cricket Club in the Mardyke, Cork having begun his sporting career there.

At 2pm today, Cantwell’s daughters – Kate and Liz – will bring his ashes to the cricket club.

The Reds legend’s ashes were kept by his wife, Maggie, in their home in London. After she died late last year, their daughters requested that Cantwell’s ashes be scattered at the Cricket Club.

Cantwell had previously played cricket for Ireland, scoring 48 runs in two innings.

In 2015, Cantwell was honoured by Cork after a walkway near his childhood home was named after him.

Noel Cantwell Walk was unveiled on the Maradyke with his family having been deeply moved at the time.

At the unveiling, his wife Maggie hailed Cantwell as a “true son of Cork.”

His sporting prowess didn’t stop at just football and cricket, Cantwell also won a Munster Junior Cup with Cork Con in 1951.

