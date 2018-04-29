Atletico Madrid stayed mathematically in the LaLiga title race, for a few hours at least, with a 1-0 victory over Alaves.

They left it late, with Kevin Gameiro scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Mubarak Wakaso was adjudged to have handled.

It was the second penalty Wakaso had given away in less than 10 minutes, with a foul on Vitolo prompting the referee to point to the spot in the 71st minute only for stand-in keeper Fernando Pacheco to deny Fernando Torres.

Atletico will certainly feel they fully merited the three points, with Vitolo also hitting a post.

The result leaves Diego Simeone’s side eight points behind Barca with three matches left, but the leaders have two games in hand and can wrap things up when they face Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday evening.

More importantly perhaps, the victory restored Atletico’s four-point lead over their city rivals Real after their win against Leganes on Saturday.

Ten-man Getafe spurned the chance to claim victory over Girona following Jorge Molina’s second-half penalty miss at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The hosts were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw despite seeing Damian Suarez dismissed when he conceded a penalty for chopping down former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani.

The forward converted the spot-kick just before the break to cancel out Amath Ndiaye’s opener before Molina then missed his own penalty when he struck a post.

