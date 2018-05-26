Bales ends Liverpool dreams of Champions League victory

Real Madrid have retained the Champions League, beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Final. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Liverpool suffered a huge blow on the half hour mark after leading striker Mo Salah left the field injured.

The Egypt international landed awkwardly on his shoulder after a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Ramos kept hold of Salah’s arm as they tumbled to the ground and the Reds forward appeared to be in some discomfort and lay motionless on the pitch with his left arm outstretched.

The 25-year-old left the field in tears soon after and was replaced by Adam Lallana.

Gareth Bale scored one of the best goals in Champions League history as Real Madrid retained their title after beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.

Karim Benzema capitalised on Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius’ error early in the second half to put Real ahead before Sadio Mane levelled.

Bale then stunned Jurgen Klopp’s side with a stunning overhead bicycle kick to put the defending champions 2-1 ahead before another blunder from Karius saw the Wales striker add the third for Real in the 83rd minute.

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson (left) and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo battle for the ball. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Share it:













Don't Miss