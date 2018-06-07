Barcelona have announced former defender Eric Abidal will become their new first-team technical secretary.

The 38-year-old retired in 2014 having previously returned to playing following a liver transplant in 2012.

He will replace Robert Fernandez, whose contract will not be renewed at the end of the month.

[BREAKING NEWS] @EAbidalOfficial will be the new first team technical secretary at FC Barcelona. More details 👇 https://t.co/6nWHlp2VNv — FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) June 7, 2018

A statement read: “FC Barcelona announces that Robert Fernandez will not extend his contract as the football first team technical secretary, which runs out on 30 June of this year.

“The club would like to thank Robert Fernandez publicly for his commitment and dedication to FC Barcelona over the years and wishes him success in the future.

“As such, FC Barcelona also announces that Eric Abidal will take over the role as football first team technical secretary. His official presentation will be on Monday 18 July.”

