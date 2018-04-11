Bayern Munich are through to the Champions League semi-finals for the seventh time in nine years after a 0-0 draw in their quarter-final second leg with Sevilla.

The stalemate at the Allianz Arena means Bayern’s 2-1 first-leg win in Spain last week was enough for them to progress to the last four, extending their impressive recent record in this competition.

It was far from a vintage Bayern display as they were kept from scoring in the opening 45 minutes for only the third time in 50 games while they also were denied victory on home soil for just the third time this season.

For Sevilla, it could have been different had Joaquin Correa’s header gone in instead of hitting the crossbar, but in truth a comeback never looked likely.

They also ended with 10 men when Correa’s evening got worse after a late tackle on Javi Martinez saw him dismissed.

The Rojiblancos, aiming for a repeat of their second-leg success at Manchester United in the last round, would have been keen for a fast start, but they could have been down to 10 men as early as the second minute.

Bayern’s Thomas Mueller, left, and Sevilla’s Luis Muriel. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Robert Lewandowski was sent clear but was taken out by Gabriel Mercado, who was fortunate to see Scottish referee Willie Collum brandish a yellow when it could have been a red, with James Rodriguez flashing the free-kick just over the bar.

Vincenzo Montella’s men, perhaps boosted by their reprieve, began to settle and had chances to draw level, but Pablo Sarabia blasted the best of them over when he had time and space.

Bayern, crowned Bundesliga champions for a 28th time at the weekend, were below their best but they ended the first half strongly and were twice close to putting the tie to bed.

First defender Mats Hummels came within inches of breaking the deadlock with a curling effort that just went wide and then Franck Ribery forced David Soria into a save with a curling effort.

It was more of the same after the break as Lewandowski headed wide at the far post while Thomas Muller again tested Soria’s handling.

Sevilla had not been troubling Bayern in the same way after the restart but they almost drew level on aggregate just before the hour.

From Ever Banega’s enticing free-kick, Correa climbed highest and his header left home goalkeeper Sven Ulreich rooted to the spot but the ball crashed into the crossbar and to safety.

That ought to have been the start of an onslaught, but it never came as Bayern saw the game out with relative ease.

Steven Nzonzi blasted over for Sevilla when he should have done better and it was all over when Correa took an early bath for a nasty challenge on Martinez as their impressive European run ended.

PA

