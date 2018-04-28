Dan Biggar bowed out of Welsh regional rugby on a high as he scored 21 points and slotted the match-winning drop goal as the Ospreys beat Cardiff Blues 26-23 in a Judgement Day joust at the Principality Stadium.

The Welsh outside-half kept his cool to slot a penalty to level the scores at 23-23 in the 73rd minute before landing the match-winning score three minutes from time to bring down the curtain on a 10 year league career at his home region.

He still has one game to go, an away trip in the play-off for the final place from the Guinness PRO14 in next season’s Champions Cup, but this was his regular season swansong. Biggar did not disappoint as he scored a try and ended a mere five points short of Dan Parkes’ tournament record of 1582.

The Blues fielded a largely second string side with one eye on their Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in Bilbao, but they were highly competitive throughout. With their Champions Cup place already secured, there was little or no pressure on them.

The Ospreys came storming out of the blocks and, after Biggar and opposite number Gareth Anscombe had swapped penalties, Alun Wyn Jones charged over for a try.

Biggar added the extras and the Ospreys were in good shape. But Anscombe then took a firm grip of proceedings as he raced 40 metres for a brilliant solo try, added the conversion and then improved a try by Garyn Smith.

He also slotted a penalty and hit the bar with another long range shot to turn a 10-3 deficit into a 20-13 interval lead.

The Ospreys started the second half with a similar bang and even though Biggar was wide from near half-way, and Scott Otten had a try ruled out by the TMO after some magnificent defensive work on his line by Damian Welch, the scores were level after 55 minutes when Biggar weaved his way over for a try at the posts that he converted.

He bumped off the first would-be tackler, stepped past the second and then simply raced the length of the 22 to score.

Anscombe took his match tally to 19 with a third penalty 13 minutes from time, but then came the late show from Biggar as he bade farewell to the Ospreys fans in dramatic fashion.

PA

