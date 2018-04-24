The pressure continues to mount on Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

They were dumped out of the EA Sports Cup by First Division side Longford tonight.

Daniel O’Reilly struck late-on to give Neale Fenn’s side a 1-0 win at Tallaght Stadium and progress to a quarter-final with Cobh Ramblers.

Meanwhile, a Jamie Doyle hat-trick helped Shelbourne thrash Drogheda United 7-2 at Tolka Park.

Shels will now play Derry City in the quarter-finals.

In the other quarter-finals, Sligo Rovers welcome Waterford and Dundalk take on Bohemians.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on May 7 and 8.

