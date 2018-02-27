Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is said to be on a list of candidates to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.
The French man is under renewed pressure following Sunday’s disappointing League Cup defeat Manchester City, and there are reports that his 22-year reign will come to an end in the summer.
According to the Daily Mirror, five possible candidates are being drawn up to succeed Wenger.
Among those in the paper’s line-up are Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, Germany boss Joachim Low, Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim, Shakhtar coach Paulo Fonseca and Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta.
Liverpool came close wining the Premier League title under Rodgers in 2014.
He has won the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish Cup and lifted the League Cup twice since taking charge at Celtic Park 2 years ago.
– Digital Desk and PA