Brian O’Driscoll: IRFU had ‘no option but to sever ties’ with Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson

17 April 2018

Brian O’Driscoll says the IRFU had no option but to part company with Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The Ulster player’s contracts have been revoked following a review into the recent court proceedings.

Jackson, 26, and his 25-year-old teammate Olding were found not guilty of raping the same woman in June 2016.

Jackson was also unanimously acquitted of sexual assault.

Former Ireland captain O’Driscoll hopes there are some positives from the situation.

He said: “I think from the IRFU perspective, I think they were left with no option but to sever ties with Stuart and Paddy.

“I think the IRFU moved swiftly to try and end this situation and to end the slur on the reputation of the game that has been in Ireland over the course of the last few months.

“In all negative situations, you have to try and draw some positives. Highlighting any potential misogynistic undercurrents that might exist within the game and stamp that out.”

