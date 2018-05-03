Former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll thinks Joe Schmidt’s advice will be a major influence on whether Joey Carbery opts to join Ulster for next season.

The versatile Leinster back is reportedly seriously considering a short-term move to Ulster next season in a bid to get more game time at out-half ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

The Independent has reported that the Ireland coach met Carbery in a cafe in Dublin on Sunday.

Ulster are seeking an out-half to replace Paddy Jackson, and Carbery has played most of his rugby at 15 for Leinster this term.

O’Driscoll feels the 22-year-old has to listen carefully to Schmidt.

He told Newstalk’s Off the Ball programme: “I’d be taking the advice of my Ireland coach and listening to what he says.

“If he’s saying ‘go to Ulster’, I’d be listening to him because ultimately, yes you want to play for your province and you want to win trophies, but you also want to win trophies on a bigger scale.

[quote]This World Cup next year and other Six Nations, this Irish team is in a phenomenally good place. [/quote]

“The last thing you’d want to to do is rule yourself out of that 23 because you haven’t got enough game time.”

Digital Desk

