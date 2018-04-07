Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win at Augsburg.

Coach Jupp Heynckes rested several key players and saw his side fall 1-0 behind less than 20 minutes in after Niklas Sule’s own goal.

But Corentin Tolisso’s header and a cool finish from James Rodriguez turned the game around before half-time and Arjen Robben made the game safe just after the hour from Rodriguez’s pass.

Sandro Wagner added a late fourth as the celebrations started for Bayern’s record 28th top-flight title and sixth in succession.

At the other end of the table, Cologne’s survival hopes suffered a blow as they failed to hold on to an early lead against Mainz.

Jonas Hector put Cologne, six points behind their opponents who occupy the relegation play-off place, ahead but Pablo de Blasis equalised shortly after half-time.

Wolfsburg pulled two points clear of Mainz with a 2-0 win at Freiburg, Daniel Didavi with both goals in the second and 83rd minutes.

Borussia Monchengladbach came from behind to beat Hertha Berlin 2-1.

Salomon Kalou gave Hertha the lead five minutes before half-time and they held on until the 75th minute, only for Thorgan Hazard to first equalise before winning the match from a penalty.

– PA

