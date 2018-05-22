Glasgow Warriors say they are “entirely happy” with their pitch at Scotstoun Stadium following stinging criticism by Scarlets players.

Scarlets’ Wales wing Steff Evans described the 4G surface as “shocking” following last Friday’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final between the teams.

His team-mate Johnny McNicholl said the pitch should be “illegal,” and Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said players had “got a lot of burns, a lot of bad grazing and blisters.”

Pivac told BBC Sport that players could not train on Monday ahead of next Saturday’s PRO14 final against Leinster in Dublin, with some still sidelined on Tuesday.

“The main thing is to make the burns heal up,” Pivac said.

“So, no-one trained yesterday in terms of rugby work on the field, and there will be some who won’t train today, which is unfortunate, but we will have a full training session on Thursday.

“It’s things that won’t stop them playing, but it’s not ideal.

“I am not sure what other teams have had, we had got a lot of burns, a lot of bad grazing and blisters.

“The surface was very firm. It is what it is, you have got to play on them and you have got to accept it – but I am not a fan.”

A Warriors spokesperson told Press Association Sport: “Glasgow Warriors are entirely happy with the Scotstoun Stadium pitch, which was only installed in 2016 and is fully compliant with World Rugby’s performance specification.”

Scarlets won the game 28-13, and Evans criticised the pitch, stating: “These (wounds) are going to be stuck with me for a while. It is a tough field that 4G.

“It was just really dry. The weather didn’t help, it was like playing on carpet, it was shocking.

“You are waking up in bed and the sheets are stuck to your leg about seven times a night.”

And McNicholl added: “Under foot, it is good when you are running, but as soon as you hit the deck it affects your joints as well.

“I would prefer not to play on them. I remember going down on the deck for the ball and got this massive grass burn on my backside.

“It was like a carpet burn. I said to the trainer straight after with a few words that I felt this pitch should be illegal. I don’t like playing on them because they are high risk for injury.”

Scarlets’ Scotland captain John Barclay, meanwhile, is a doubt for next season’s autumn Tests after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Scarlets confirmed the extent of back-row forward Barclay’s injury after he was hurt during the Glasgow game.

Barclay, who will join Edinburgh this summer following a five-year stint in Wales, has undergone surgery and will miss Saturday’s final.

In a statement, the Scarlets said: “John Barclay ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Guinness PRO14 semi final, against (his) former club Glasgow Warriors, on Friday night at Scotstoun Stadium, with the injury requiring surgical repair.

“Barclay underwent surgery yesterday, Monday May 21.

“Together with the Scottish Rugby Union and Edinburgh Rugby, we have made arrangements for John to begin his recovery and rehabilitation in Edinburgh.”

Edinburgh said it is anticipated that Barclay will be sidelined for at least six months.

“It’s naturally disappointing to lose one of our key summer signings through injury,” Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said.

“But I am more disappointed for the player, as I know how much he was looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season.”

