Celtic celebrate seventh title in a row with five-goal rout of Rangers

Celtic have clinched their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership title after a convincing 5-0 win over Rangers at Parkhead.

The Hoops looked comfortable for the title in the first half after two goals from French striker Odsonne Edouard and another from James Forrest.

Their lead was then stretched early in the second half after Tomas Rogic and Callum McGregor struck.

Brendan Rodgers made two changes to his Celtic side for the clash after striker Moussa Dembele and midfielder Stuart Armstrong failed fitness tests.

Edouard, on loan from Paris St Germain, replaced Leigh Griffiths, while right-back Mikael Lustig came in for Jack Hendry.

Rangers showed one change, with midfielder Andy Halliday asked to play at left-back due to Declan John’s broken hand, as goalkeeper Jak Alnwick made his Old Firm debut.

Celtic made their early dominance count in the 14th minute when Edouard poked home Kieran Tierney’s low cross.

Celtic went into the interval 3-0 ahead following efforts from Edouard and Forrest in the final five minutes of the half.

The Rangers defence paid the price for backing off and Edouard punished them, advancing into the area and firing into the bottom corner.

And the title party was in full flow shortly after when Forrest left the defence for dead with a mazy run and hammered the ball past Alnwick.

Celtic scored five goals against Rangers for the third time in two seasons when McGregor struck in the 53rd minute.

