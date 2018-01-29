Celtic have signed Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on an 18-month contract, the Scottish champions have announced.

Celtic said they had beaten several other clubs to the signature of the 21-year-old thanks to the influence of manager Brendan Rodgers.

“The Belgian Under-21 internationalist has been a much sought-after player in this transfer window, with many of Europe’s top clubs keen to take him on loan,” a club statement said.

“However, both the player and his parent club believe that his football development will be best served at Celtic Park under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers.”

Musonda joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2012 but has made only seven appearances for the first team, spending time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Real Betis.

