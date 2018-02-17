Chris Eubank Jr believes defeat today would end George Groves' career

Chris Eubank Jr intends to finish George Groves’ career by defeating him at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

The two Britons meet in a highly-anticipated super middleweight clash to determine who will reach the World Boxing Super Series final.

Though WBA champion Groves is just 18 months older than Eubank Jr, his career has included more high-profile bruising fights against the likes of James DeGale and Badou Jack as well two bouts with Carl Froch, including one at Wembley.

At Friday’s weigh-in Eubank Jr, who left the scales marginally heavier, delivered a parting shot to his foe as the two went nose-to-nose.

Asked what he uttered to Groves, Eubank Jr replied: “I told him he’s not ready. George ain’t ready, I can see it in his eyes.

“He walked in with his shades on, he doesn’t want to be here, he wants to get put into retirement so that’s what we’re going to do on Saturday night, I’m taking that belt home.

“This is the biggest fight of my career. I want this more than anything I’ve ever wanted in my life.

“George… we’re on different levels, different planes; he’s in a different stage of his life. He doesn’t realise the danger he’s in but he will find out on Saturday.

“I don’t think of retirement, retirement is not a word that even comes into my mind. I’ve got so much more to achieve in my career.

“I think this is George’s last little hurrah before he settles down, has his family and relaxes for the rest of his life. I’m going to help him on that path.”

Bookmakers have installed Eubank Jr as favourite yet Groves is unconcerned by those odds.

“I’ve been there before, there’s no problem whatsoever,” Groves said.

“I don’t try and work out why things happen the way they do these days. There’s no rhyme or reason – it must be people putting money on Eubank but, sadly, they’re going to lose it.”

– PA

