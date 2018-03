Ciara Neville and Amy Foster have missed out on places in the semi-finals of the 60-metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Foster was fifth in her heat in 7.35 seconds while Neville was 10th of a second slower in finishing seventh in her heat.

Phil Healy goes in the women’s 400-metres heats at lunchtime.

2016 European outdoor medalist Ciara Magaeen has her 1500-metres heat this evening.

