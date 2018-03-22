Clare likely to lose Shane O'Donnell for 2019; Keegan to miss Mayo Championship opener

Clare’s hurlers look likely to lose forward Shane O’Donnell for the 2019 season.

The 2013 All-Ireland Hurling Final hero has received a Fulbright scholarship to study at Harvard from next September.

He recently completed a degree in genetics in UCC.

Meanwhile, Mayo will be without former Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan for their Connacht Senior Football quarter-final against rivals Galway.

The defender is set for two months on the sidelines after suffering a dislocated shoulder in their loss to Tyrone.

Lee Keegan

Star forward Cillian O’Connor will also miss this weekend’s bottom-of-the-table Division One League clash with Donegal with a hamstring tear but it’s understood he’ll be back for the Galway match.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss