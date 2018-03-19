Cork City 3 Bohemians 0

League champions Cork City have a four-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after victory over Bohemians at Turner’s Cross, writes Denis Hurley.

A bank holiday attendance of 4,265 saw the Rebel Army take control of the game with a pair of early goals from Graham Cummins and Kieran Sadlier and thereafter the win looked assured as they responded to Friday night’s draw away to Limerick.

Karl Sheppard of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal at Turner’s Cross. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Having had an early chance where a Sadlier shot was blocked by Cummins, City had a better result in the 18th minute when Jimmy Keohane’s effort ricocheted off the centre-forward and beyond Shane Supple in the Bohs goal.

Just three minutes later, the lead was doubled as Sadlier scored a penalty for the third game in a row. The winger might have actually goaled himself from Conor McCormack’s cross, but a handball by defender Rob Cornwall saw referee Tomás Connolly point to the spot and Sadlier made no mistake.

With no real chances for Bohs, City were good value for the two-goal lead at half-time and Cummins went close to a third early in the second half following good combination play with Keohane.

Keohane had a chance too, Ian Morris getting a good block in, while Karl Sheppard nearly had an instant impact after being brought on, Dan Casey denying him. Conor McCarthy couldn’t get enough on a Keohane free from the left late on, but in the 87th minute Sheppard did get the third, firing home after Barry McNamee rolled a free kick to him.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Barry, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Keohane; McNamee, Buckley (Morrissey 25), Sadlier (Sheppard 66); Cummins.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender (Morris 26), Cornwall, Casey, Leahy; Buckley, Brennan; Lunney, Watts (Corcoran 64), Moore; Stokes (Ward 70).

Referee: T Connolly (Dublin).

