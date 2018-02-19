By Michael Moynihan

Former Young Footballer of the Year Aidan Walsh is facing “eight to twelve weeks“ on the sideline and may require surgery on his shoulder injury, Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy said last night.

“Aidan is looking at a fairly long stint out,” said McCarthy of the 2010 All-Ireland senior football medallist.

“It’s similar to Cathal Vaughan, he popped his shoulder, and he’s certainly looking at something between eight to twelve weeks out, depending on how his rehabilitation goes, so we won’t have him in the short term for definite.

“It’s the kind of thing – we could probably manage it in the short term but in the longer term, look, there’s a question of surgery and so on in the longer term.”

McCarthy will be without Donncha O’Connor as well this Sunday against Cavan but his injury is not as serious.

“The players were available over the week for the Kelleher Shield and I think most of them came through. Donncha (O’Connor) had a slight niggle with his hamstring so he’s out this weekend. Sean Wilson was injured training with us Saturday and he’s out, other than that we’re hopeful.

“Cillian O’Hanlon should train fully with us tomorrow so we’ll see.

“Peter Kelleher’s red card (against Louth) – we had a look at that but we won’t be going ahead with an appeal, so he’ll be out.”

There were no developments regarding Sean Powter’s availability after a hamstring tear.

“You get different views on it but I still think three months from the time it happened is a very reasonable assessment of it. Sometimes the player feels they’ll get back faster – that’s in general, not Sean particularly – but the key thing here is that it’s a serious hamstring tear and you don’t want to rush a guy back so he breaks down again. If he breaks down again the season is over.

“Even if the rehab goes well you have to be careful, so three months is a fairly accurate gauge.”

