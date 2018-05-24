By Michael Moynihan

The Cork hurlers have suffered a serious blow with the loss of star forward Alan Cadogan to a knee injury for the rest of the intercounty season.

Cadogan missed Cork’s first championshp game, the home win over Clare last Sunday, but hopes he might be back for the latter stages of the Munster championship were dashed with the news that he underwent surgery on his knee this week.

The Douglas clubman now faces several months of rehabilitation on his injury and will not figure in the Cork colours this summer.

The corner-forward’s absence is a significant one for Cork manager John Meyler – Cadogan was man of the match in last year’s Munster senior hurling final, hitting 1-4 from play in Cork’s win over Clare, for instance.

Robbie O’Flynn, who was stretchered off in last Sunday’s Munster SHC clash in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, is still being monitored by the Cork medical team and is not available this weekend, but is expected to be available for selection later in the summer.

Share it:













Don't Miss