‘Cork’s biggest Liverpool fan’ Kevin Murphy has gone viral after his catchy new chant was shared by Anfield fans, writes Stephen Barry.

To the tune of 1969 hit ‘Sugar, Sugar’ by fictional band the Archies, he sings about Liverpool’s ‘fab four’, including recently transferred Philippe Coutinho.

Hopefully, the upbeat tune, which has already been viewed over a million times and retweeted by Jamie Carragher, helps Koppites get over the news of Coutinho’s €160million move to Barcelona when they host runaway league leaders Man City on Sunday.

Just imagine the atmosphere with a packed Kop belting that out!

Of course, it’s the work of comedian Richy Sheehy – an Amsterdam-based, Cork comedian, who has since appeared on BBC Radio 1 to chat about his online hit.

In fact, the man behind Kevin Murphy is looking for a ticket to Sunday’s game to, hopefully, witness the chant first hand.

If anyone has a spare ticket to LFC vs. Man City on Sunday please lemme know. I’m the guy who created the Salah song. Kevin just has to be there. #lfc #liverpoolfc — Richy Sheehy (@RichySheehy) January 11, 2018

You can follow Richy’s exploits on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

