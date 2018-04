Craig Gilroy has been ruled out of Friday’s PRO14 clash as Ulster and the IRFU conduct an internal review.

A statement released by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby said: “Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirm that as Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review, he will not be available for selection this weekend.”

The winger has scored nine tries in his 11 appearances for Ulster this season.

Ulster travel to Murrayfield this Friday for the Edinburgh game.

