Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish insists they won’t sell Wilfried Zaha during this transfer window.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the winger.

Parish tells Sky Sports News, he is not going anywhere.

“It would be a stupid thing to do and I know I may be a lot of things but I like to think I’m not stupid,” said Parish.

“Why would we risk our position in this league?”

Spread the love













Don't Miss