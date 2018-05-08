If Leinster lose the European Champions Cup final in Bilbao on Saturday it could be down to a former Munster player, according to Racing 92’s Dan Carter.

Carter was talking to RTÉ Sport ahead of the European showpiece and he told them that Munster legend Ronan O’Gara has left a huge legacy at the French club from his recent coaching stint there.

The New Zealand great was coached by O’Gara at Racing before he took up his role with Canterbury Crusaders in the southern hemisphere at the start of the year.

Carter said: “He was our defence coach here at Racing and he actually changed quite a few things in our defence this season and he hasn’t been here to get the credit for that.

“That has been a huge weapon for us – we have been able to apply a lot of pressure and force our opponents into mistakes through our defence.

Carter also revealed that he and the rest of the squad appreciated O’Gara’s contribution.

“A lot of that is down to Ronan and the hard work he put in at the start of the season. He’s sorely missed.

“He’s a coach I worked very closely with, he has a huge passion for the game and that rubbed off on a lot of the players. I really enjoyed working with him.”

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss