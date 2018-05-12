LATE CHANGE: Dan Carter has been ruled out of today’s Champions Cup final due to a hamstring injury. Rémi Talès replaces him on @Racing92’s bench. #ChampionsCup #Bilbao2018 pic.twitter.com/6H7nUfgYyt — Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 12, 2018

Don't Miss

Dan Carter has been ruled out of the Champions Cup final 90 minutes before kick-off. The Racing 92 replacement out-half is not fit enough to take his place on the bench due to a hamstring injury.Remi Tales, who has 24 caps for France, takes his place on the bench, behind starter Pat Lambie. Racing have already lost European Player of the Year nominee scrum-half and place-kicker Maxime Machenaud to injury in recent weeks. Carter played the final 24 minutes of Racing's Champions Cup semi-final victory over Munster at full-back. The two-time World Cup winner and three-time World Rugby Player of the Year has started only one European game this season, a bruising 14-7 away loss to Munster last October.