Phil Taylor has the chance to end his illustrious career in perfect style when he faces Rob Cross in the final of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace tonight.

The 16-time champion won the pre-match bull-up and he has given the throw to Cross.

BREAKING! Phil Taylor has won the pre-match Bull-up and has given the throw to Rob Cross…#LoveTheDarts #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/eEEfXUyypG — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2018

Taylor ensured he would make his swansong in the New Year’s Day showpiece with a 6-1 semi-final win over provisional-round qualifier Jamie Lewis on Saturday.

The 57-year-old from Stoke, who has won this title 14 times and the BDO version twice, will retire after the tournament.

In stark contrast to veteran Taylor, Cross is contesting his first world final after beating defending champion Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in a remarkable semi-final.

Cross, in his first season as a professional, took advantage of uncharacteristically poor finishing from the Dutchman and held his nerve in sudden death.

Phil Taylor’s final match begins at 8pm with the first to seven sets crowned the champion. Follow updates here.

– Digital Desk

Don't Miss