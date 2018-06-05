Reublic of Ireland international David Meyler has joined Championship side Reading.

The midfielder has agreed a two-year deal with Paul Clement’s side.

He joins on a free transfer, having ended a six-year spell at Hull last month.

The Corkman says he’s looking forward to working under Clement.

“I’m delighted and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” he said.

“As I said previously, I was looking for ambition and I spoke to the manager – he lined that out for me and I want to get this club promoted.

“We spoke about the way he wants to play, what he wants to do and where he thinks this club should be. The focus is to get back to the Premier League and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I’m committed – I give 100% to everything I do. I’m coming here to get back to the Premier League and win promotion. That’s my aim, that’s the manager’s aim and that’s what I want to do.”

Clement said: “I am very happy to welcome David to the club as our second signing of the summer. He comes here with a lot of experience at this level but also the level above and with his ability and his leadership qualities, David is going to add a lot to our squad.

“At the end of last season, I felt it was important to bring in a player of David’s profile. And when I met with him, I got a real sense of his ambition to play at the highest level again. And, together, we’ll be fighting to push this club forward.”

Digital desk

