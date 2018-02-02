Hideki Matsuyama’s hopes of recording a hat-trick of victories in the Waste Management Phoenix Open have been ended by a wrist injury.

The Japanese star, who beat Rickie Fowler in a play-off two years ago before seeing off Webb Simpson in extra holes 12 months later to defend his crown, withdrew ahead of the second round at TPC Scottsdale.

Matsuyama had been well in contention following an opening 69 over the Stadium Course.

The PGA Tour announced on Twitter: “There will be no three-peat this year. Matsuyama has withdrawn from @WMPhoenixOpen with a left wrist injury.”

There will be no three-peat this year. Matsuyama has withdrawn from @WMPhoenixOpen with a left wrist injury.https://t.co/V3eLTMsWqJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2018

– PA

Share it:













Don't Miss