By Stephen Barry

Dublin selector Jason Sherlock has accepted an eight-week ban for getting involved in a sideline incident against Galway.

The 42-year-old shouldered Galway forward Barry McHugh in the back as he tangled with Dublin’s Ciaran Kilkenny under the Pearse Stadium stand on Sunday, March 18.

Jason Sherlock ar fionraí ocht seachtaine mar gheall ar ghualainn a thabhairt do Barry McHugh sa chúl. Eight-week suspension for Jason Sherlock.

He was cited by the Central Competitions Control Committee who imposed the sanction for physical interference with an opposition player.

He will miss the Division 1 League final rematch against the Westerners in Croke Park next Sunday but will be back in time for Dublin’s Leinster Championship opener in May.

He was not involved on the sideline in Dublin’s loss to Monaghan yesterday.

“There was a proposed suspension so we’ve accepted that,” explained manager Jim Gavin.

Mayo selector Tony McEntee picked up an eight-week ban for a similar incident last month, while there have been eight-week bans for managers Tom McGlinchey (Waterford) and Éamonn Burns (Down) and a four-week suspension for Clare’s Colm Collins during the league.

