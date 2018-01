Dundalk FC has announced it has been sold to a US-based consortium.

Chicago company PEAK6 led the group that has purchased 100% of the Lilywhites shares.

In 2015, PEAK6 purcharsed a 25% stake in English Premier League side Bournemouth.

Out-going co-owner Paul Brown said the consortium are the “right kind of owners” for Dundalk, and can take them to bigger success.

The acquisition was for an undisclosed figure.

