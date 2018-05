Dundalk have maintained their two-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Goals from Robbie Benson and Marco Tagbajumi gave Stephen Kenny’s side a 2-0 win at home to third-placed Waterford.

Cork City remain Dundalk’s closest challengers, with a second-half Garry Buckley brace giving John Caulfield’s side a 2-0 win at Limerick’s Market Fields.

Meanwhile, Derry City returned to winning ways with Aaron McEneff scoring in either half in a 2-0 win over bottom side Bray.

